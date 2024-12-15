Left Menu

Spiritual Significance: CM Bhupendra Patel's Visit to Gayatri Ashram

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Guru Puja at Gayatri Ashram, emphasizing the state's commitment to public welfare inspired by spiritual blessings. He praised the ceremony's organizers and highlighted the importance of values over wealth for societal sustainability, alongside remembering past visits to the ashram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant spiritual engagement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Guru Puja ceremony at Gayatri Ashram located in Gadhethad, Rajkot district. During his visit, the Chief Minister participated in prayers at the Gayatri temple and received blessings from Mahant Shri Lal Bapu, emphasizing these interactions strengthen public service morale.

Patel accentuated the state government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of its citizens, elucidating that the blessings from revered saints are pivotal in fostering their resolve towards public welfare. The timing of his visit aligned with the auspicious Magshar Purnima, underscoring the meaningfulness of seeking Guru's blessings.

Commending the organizing team for the meticulous arrangements of the Guru Puja ceremony, he echoed the sentiments of Mahant Lalbapu who stressed that nurturing societal values through spirituality holds more significance than material wealth in sustaining society and the nation. Memories of Patel's previous visit during medical treatment in Ahmedabad were fondly recalled. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

