Sterlite Power Secures Rs 725 Crore Investment for Strategic Expansion

Sterlite Power has raised Rs 725 crore in a funding round from GEF Capital Partners and ENAM Holdings. This marks the first fundraising for its Global Products and Solutions business since its recent demerger. The funds will support expansion and development in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:31 IST
Sterlite Power, a leader in power transmission solutions, has secured Rs 725 crore from investors GEF Capital Partners and ENAM Holdings in its latest fundraising round. This investment marks the debut fundraise for the Global Products and Solutions (GPS) business following its recent separation into an independent entity.

According to a company statement, the fresh funding will bolster ongoing capital expenditure, strategic growth initiatives, and enhance production capabilities. It is earmarked for accelerating new product development and expanding the company's footprint in key international markets.

In the first half of FY25 alone, the GPS business secured orders worth Rs 2,715 crores. The open order book for GPS, as of November, stood at Rs 6,700 crore, underscoring Sterlite Power's strong position in both domestic and global market segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

