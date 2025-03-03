L&T Strengthens Global Power Transmission with New Orders
Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution division secured new orders both domestically and internationally, including projects in India, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. In India, orders include transmission line segments for a Renewable Energy Zone and a non-fossil fuel plant. Internationally, the company secured a GIS order in Saudi Arabia and a grid station in Abu Dhabi.
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading name in infrastructure, announced on Monday the acquisition of significant new contracts within the power transmission and distribution sector, both domestically and internationally.
In India, L&T has successfully secured a contract to develop transmission line segments for a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh, alongside a previous turnkey construction order for a transmission line to facilitate power evacuation from a non-fossil fuel power plant in the southern region.
On the international front, L&T has expanded its presence with a new contract for a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Saudi Arabia, and an order for establishing a new grid station, with related jobs, in Abu Dhabi. The company, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, operates across various geographies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Moves: Finance Talks in Saudi Arabia
White House Envoy Heads to Saudi Arabia for Peace Talks
Diplomatic Shuffle: Ukraine Sends Delegation to Saudi Arabia Amid Key Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Marco Rubio's Critical Talks in Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Strategies: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation in Saudi Arabia