L&T Strengthens Global Power Transmission with New Orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading name in infrastructure, announced on Monday the acquisition of significant new contracts within the power transmission and distribution sector, both domestically and internationally.

In India, L&T has successfully secured a contract to develop transmission line segments for a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh, alongside a previous turnkey construction order for a transmission line to facilitate power evacuation from a non-fossil fuel power plant in the southern region.

On the international front, L&T has expanded its presence with a new contract for a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Saudi Arabia, and an order for establishing a new grid station, with related jobs, in Abu Dhabi. The company, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, operates across various geographies.

(With inputs from agencies.)