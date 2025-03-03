Left Menu

L&T Strengthens Global Power Transmission with New Orders

Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution division secured new orders both domestically and internationally, including projects in India, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. In India, orders include transmission line segments for a Renewable Energy Zone and a non-fossil fuel plant. Internationally, the company secured a GIS order in Saudi Arabia and a grid station in Abu Dhabi.

  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading name in infrastructure, announced on Monday the acquisition of significant new contracts within the power transmission and distribution sector, both domestically and internationally.

In India, L&T has successfully secured a contract to develop transmission line segments for a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh, alongside a previous turnkey construction order for a transmission line to facilitate power evacuation from a non-fossil fuel power plant in the southern region.

On the international front, L&T has expanded its presence with a new contract for a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Saudi Arabia, and an order for establishing a new grid station, with related jobs, in Abu Dhabi. The company, a USD 27 billion Indian multinational, operates across various geographies.

