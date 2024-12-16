Left Menu

BPSC Exam Uncertainty Sparks Protests Among Students and Teachers

Faizal Khan, a popular educator and YouTuber, underscores the mental strain students face due to normalization in BPSC exams. Advocating for reform, Khan opposes multiple question papers for districts, arguing a single paper could prevent paper leaks and reduce anxiety, while pledging continued focus on teaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:31 IST
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan voiced concerns over the normalization process tied to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination. Khan criticized the practice for heightening anxiety among students and educators, describing it as a source of 'mental trauma.'

In an interview with ANI, Khan—also known as Khan Sir—highlighted the distress caused by an initial notification that each of Bihar's 38 districts would receive different question papers. He fears this could lead to further paper leaks, a problem the commission claims it aims to eliminate. Khan argued for a unified exam paper to avoid such leaks and the accompanying mental strain.

Khan has actively participated in protests with BPSC hopefuls to abolish the normalization process. Despite his activism, he clarified his plans to continue focusing on teaching rather than entering politics. Khan is adamant that exams should be conducted in 'one shift and one paper' to simplify the process and ease student anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

