Pedal Power: 'Fit India' Cycling Movement Takes Off Across Nation

In a significant push towards promoting health and environmental awareness, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the 'Fit India' cycling movement on Tuesday. The launch took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, aimed at fostering a fitness culture across the nation.

With a personal commitment to cycling from the stadium to Raisina Hills, Mandaviya underscored the importance of making cycling a staple in daily life. "Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a fit India, this initiative hopes to inspire citizens to remain healthy and contribute to a developed nation," stated Mandaviya. The minister highlighted that the cycling event occurred simultaneously at 1,000 locations.

Alongside the Sports Minister, eminent athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and political figures like BJP MP Tejashvi Surya participated, promoting the agenda of discipline and perseverance through sports. The event, aiming to enhance the Air Quality Index and community spirit, involved collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, MY Bharat, and Khelo India centres, as described in an official release.

The 'Fit India' movement, established by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, is envisioned as a blueprint for India's emergence as a sporting powerhouse. It emphasizes health, sports, and the celebration of indigenous games, contributing to India's overall fitness goals, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)