Left Menu

Pedal Power: 'Fit India' Cycling Movement Takes Off Across Nation

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya kickstarted the 'Fit India' cycling movement at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, emphasizing fitness and environmental consciousness. This nationwide initiative, aligned with PM Modi's vision, encourages weekly cycling to promote health, discipline, and a cleaner environment, involving athletes and officials nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:01 IST
Pedal Power: 'Fit India' Cycling Movement Takes Off Across Nation
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP Tejashvi Surya participating at the FIt India Cycling Tuesday event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards promoting health and environmental awareness, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the 'Fit India' cycling movement on Tuesday. The launch took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, aimed at fostering a fitness culture across the nation.

With a personal commitment to cycling from the stadium to Raisina Hills, Mandaviya underscored the importance of making cycling a staple in daily life. "Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a fit India, this initiative hopes to inspire citizens to remain healthy and contribute to a developed nation," stated Mandaviya. The minister highlighted that the cycling event occurred simultaneously at 1,000 locations.

Alongside the Sports Minister, eminent athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and political figures like BJP MP Tejashvi Surya participated, promoting the agenda of discipline and perseverance through sports. The event, aiming to enhance the Air Quality Index and community spirit, involved collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, MY Bharat, and Khelo India centres, as described in an official release.

The 'Fit India' movement, established by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, is envisioned as a blueprint for India's emergence as a sporting powerhouse. It emphasizes health, sports, and the celebration of indigenous games, contributing to India's overall fitness goals, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024