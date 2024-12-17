Left Menu

Rediscovered Shiva-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years

The Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, closed since 1978, reopened after an anti-encroachment drive. Key figures emphasize restoring its original splendor with new security measures. The reopening prompted political commentary from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criticizing past government inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:37 IST
Poeple offering prayers early morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal has reopened its doors, welcoming devotees for the first time since its closure in 1978. The temple was unveiled after a significant anti-encroachment drive led by local authorities aimed at clearing illegal occupations in the region.

Security personnel were stationed at the site to ensure safety during the reopening, a momentous occasion for the community. Following the event, the temple grounds were cleaned, electricity restored, and surveillance cameras installed, underscoring efforts to preserve the sacred space.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi from the Nagar Hindu Sabha highlighted that the temple had lacked a resident priest, contributing to its decades-long closure. Meanwhile, historical idols were unearthed near a temple well, fueling ongoing restoration endeavors. Local officials are committed to restoring the temple's former grandeur.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, tailoring the focus of the clearance operation to encroachments on public land, has pledged to rejuvenate the temple. The recent reopening was also a political flashpoint, with CM Yogi Adityanath criticizing previous administrations for delaying the temple's reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

