KASPRO SPV Ltd. Revolutionizes ADGM Financial Landscape with Groundbreaking Structured Notes

KASPRO SPV Ltd., a subsidiary of Kristal.AI, launched its inaugural Structured Notes program in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, heralding a new era for financial instruments in the region. This groundbreaking issuance signals a strategic move for ADGM as a competitive alternative to established financial hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:48 IST

KASPRO SPV Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Kristal.AI, has launched its inaugural Structured Notes program, marking a pivotal moment in the financial sphere of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This launch positions ADGM as a formidable competitor to Luxembourg and Ireland in the realm of financial hubs. The transaction, valued at approximately 1.5 million USD, includes five distinctive payoff structures and has attracted significant interest from a diverse investor base, including a sub-fund of a Singapore-based VCC and more than ten additional clients, demonstrating strong market confidence in ADGM's financial offerings.

Asheesh Chanda, CEO of Kristal.AI Middle East Limited, emphasized the democratizing effect of this issuance, highlighting fractional investment opportunities that bring sophisticated financial products to mass affluent investors. This initial success sets the foundation for ADGM to evolve into a leading hub for structured product issuances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

