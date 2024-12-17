Left Menu

Positive Response to 'Abhay' Amnesty: 9,384 Consumers Clear Dues

The 'Abhay' amnesty scheme by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has led 9,384 consumers in Kalyan and Bhandup to clear Rs 15.84 crore in dues. The scheme allows consumers to settle principal arrears without interest and late fees before the deadline of December 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:24 IST
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's 'Abhay' amnesty scheme has encouraged a significant number of consumers in the Kalyan and Bhandup circles to settle outstanding dues. According to officials, a total of 9,384 consumers have successfully cleared dues amounting to Rs 15.84 crore.

These consumers had previously experienced permanent disconnection of their electricity supply due to unpaid arrears. The 'Abhay' scheme is applicable to both low and high voltage consumers, with the exception of public water supply and agricultural pump users, who had their supply cut off on or before March 2024.

The scheme offers consumers the option to clear their principal dues either in a lump sum or in six equal installments. Upon payment, the interest and late fees are waived entirely. With a deadline set for December 31, the company has urged consumers to take this opportunity to settle their dues and restore electricity connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

