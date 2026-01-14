Pawan Kalyan's Kenjutsu Induction: A Rare Achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan upon his formal induction into Kenjutsu, a Japanese martial art. Modi lauded Kalyan's long-standing commitment to the discipline, describing it as a rare distinction.

In his letter to Kalyan, PM Modi highlighted that martial arts encompass more than just physical prowess, emphasising the need for mental balance, patience, and inner discipline. He described Kalyan's journey as one of self-discovery and lifelong learning.

Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude for Modi's encouragement, stating that martial arts are about finding the harmony of mind, body, and soul. He reaffirmed his resolve to motivate India's youth, drawing inspiration from initiatives like 'Pariksha pe Charcha', 'Khelo India', and Fit India.