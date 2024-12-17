Left Menu

Tax Department's SMS & Email Blitz to Resolve Income Mismatches

The income tax department is notifying taxpayers and non-filers of mismatches between their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for 2023-24 and 2021-22. This initiative, part of the e-Verification Scheme, encourages taxpayers to resolve discrepancies and file revised or updated ITRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The income tax department has begun sending notifications via SMS and emails to highlight discrepancies between transactions reported in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and income disclosed in taxpayers' Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the financial years 2023-24 and 2021-22.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this digital campaign is part of the e-Verification Scheme, 2021, aiming to assist taxpayers in aligning their AIS with their ITR submissions. It also targets individuals yet to file ITRs despite having reported taxable income or high-value transactions in AIS.

The CBDT urges affected individuals to submit revised or updated ITRs, with final deadlines set for December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2025. Taxpayers can access their AIS via the income tax portal and submit feedback if discrepancies are noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

