Tax Department's SMS & Email Blitz to Resolve Income Mismatches

The income tax department has begun sending notifications via SMS and emails to highlight discrepancies between transactions reported in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and income disclosed in taxpayers' Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the financial years 2023-24 and 2021-22.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this digital campaign is part of the e-Verification Scheme, 2021, aiming to assist taxpayers in aligning their AIS with their ITR submissions. It also targets individuals yet to file ITRs despite having reported taxable income or high-value transactions in AIS.

The CBDT urges affected individuals to submit revised or updated ITRs, with final deadlines set for December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2025. Taxpayers can access their AIS via the income tax portal and submit feedback if discrepancies are noted.

