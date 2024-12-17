Karnataka Political Clash Intensifies Over Land and Reservation Issues

Political tensions in Karnataka have reached a boiling point as Congress and BJP leaders clash over internal reservations and alleged land scams. Congress leader BK Hariprasad responded vehemently to BJP President BY Vijayendra's allegations concerning the MUDA scam, questioning the land allocations to RSS and Sangh Parivar. Hariprasad called for an investigation into these allocations, highlighting the need for transparency.

BJP's Vijayendra had earlier demanded scrutiny of the MUDA scam, accusing Congress of irregular land dealings. Hariprasad countered by urging closer examination of the BJP's connections with right-wing groups. The debate further intensified when Hariprasad referenced the Supreme Court's directive on internal reservation. According to him, it is a binding decision that the state must implement.

Adding to the political firestorm, BJP leader CT Ravi addressed the ongoing controversy by referencing the Supreme Court's judgement. He mentioned the Madhuswamy report, which he claims provided fair justice to all communities. Ravi dismissed calls for new commissions, arguing that the public only demands the implementation of internal reservation.

Tensions flared further when BJP state President Vijayendra criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government for police actions against the Lingayat Panchamasali community, protesting for reservation. Vijayendra condemned the lathi charge as an example of government arrogance, stating that such actions reflect the direct orders from top leadership, implicating the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)