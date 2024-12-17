Aye Finance's Ambitious IPO: Aiming for a Rs 1,450 Crore Milestone

Aye Finance, a Gurugram-based non-banking financial firm, has taken strategic steps by submitting draft papers to Sebi, intending to generate Rs 1,450 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The draft documents reveal a fresh share issue worth Rs 885 crore alongside an Offer for Sale (OFS) valued at Rs 565 crore, involving both corporate and individual shareholders.

A significant aim of the IPO is to reinforce the company's capital reserves and widen its operations, particularly focusing on offering loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises, across its extensive network.

(With inputs from agencies.)