Left Menu

Kosmos Energy Withdraws from Tullow Oil Deal, Shares Plummet

Kosmos Energy halted its acquisition of Tullow Oil, sparking a 10% drop in Tullow's shares. The deal envisioned a merged entity producing over 130,000 barrels daily in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico. However, hurdles from Ghana's government and creditor support posed significant challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:50 IST
Kosmos Energy Withdraws from Tullow Oil Deal, Shares Plummet

Kosmos Energy has backed out of its initial acquisition talks with Tullow Oil, leading to a significant 10% decrease in Tullow's share prices. The announcement arrived with no detailed explanation, less than a week after both companies revealed early-stage negotiations for a potential merger focused on West African production.

Following the news, Kosmos Energy, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, saw its stock soar by nearly 13% during pre-market trading. The proposed merger would have resulted in a combined output exceeding 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, covering regions from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to multiple West African nations.

James Hosie, a research analyst at Shore Capital Stockbrokers, highlighted the potential advantages of the merger due to overlapping assets in Ghana. However, the necessity for endorsement from Ghana's government and both companies' creditors presented complications. Despite stepping back, Kosmos reserved the option to revisit its decision, with the previous deadline set for January 9, 2025.

In response to the halted negotiations, Tullow Oil maintains confidence in its independent operations and plans to optimize its capital strategy. Tullow's leadership transition, with CEO Rahul Dhir's impending departure, underscores the firm's ongoing restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024