SBI Life Introduces Smart Platina Supreme for Guaranteed Future Income

SBI Life Insurance, a leading private insurer in India, has unveiled its latest product, Smart Platina Supreme, a non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings plan. This offering provides a secure blend of protection and guaranteed income, addressing the public's growing need for financial certainty in uncertain times.

The Smart Platina Supreme is tailored to meet the needs of a wide age range and demographic, giving policyholders flexibility in premium payments, policy durations, and income payout frequencies. It stands out by offering a return of 110% on total premiums paid by the end of the payout period, ensuring a robust financial plan.

CEO Amit Jhingran noted that in today's dynamic financial landscape, there is a demand for solutions offering security and flexibility. The Smart Platina Supreme reflects SBI Life's commitment to facilitating long-term financial security, allowing individuals to pursue their dreams while securing their family's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)