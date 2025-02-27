Left Menu

Axis Max Life's 'Bharose Ka Tour': Fortifying Trust and Financial Security

Axis Max Life Insurance has launched the 'Bharose Ka Tour,' a nationwide initiative to strengthen customer engagement through life advisors. The tour, spanning several major cities, celebrates top-performing advisors, highlights the role of life insurance in financial security, and underscores Axis Max Life's growth and client commitment.

Axis Max Life Insurance has kicked off the 'Bharose Ka Tour,' a groundbreaking initiative designed to bolster trust and financial empowerment among its clientele. The nationwide tour aims to recognize outstanding life advisors and their crucial role in extending insurance reach across India.

Beginning on November 20, 2024, in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Chennai, the tour journeyed through major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata before its final leg in Delhi and Noida, engaging communities and educating the public on the importance of life insurance in ensuring financial stability.

A key highlight of the tour is the celebration of top-performing advisors, dubbed 'Bharosa Champions,' who have driven significant growth and contributed to a 89.3% persistency ratio. The initiative aligns with Axis Max Life's goal to provide comprehensive financial security and establish life insurance as a cornerstone of resilience and peace of mind.

