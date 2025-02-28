Left Menu

EPFO Enhances Financial Security with New Insurance Benefits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained its 8.25% interest rate for EPF deposits in 2024-25 and enhanced insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme. These changes aim to provide greater financial security to members and benefitting numerous cases of death in service annually.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the retention of an 8.25% interest rate on EPF deposits for the fiscal year 2024-25, affecting over seven crore subscribers. This decision was confirmed at the 237th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on Friday, chaired by Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The EPF continues to offer competitive returns compared to other fixed-income investments, with interest earnings being tax-free up to a certain limit, making it an appealing option for salaried individuals. The recent meeting also introduced significant changes to the Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, which promises enhanced financial support for members' families.

One critical development is the approval of a minimum insurance benefit for deaths occurring within one year of service, while modifying eligibility conditions to cover more cases. These changes are projected to increase benefits in over 20,000 death-in-service cases annually. The EPFO is also making strides in processing applications related to the Supreme Court Judgment on Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW).

