India Strengthens Space Warfare Capabilities, Eyes Major Expansion

In a bid to fortify its futuristic warfare capabilities, the Indian defence establishment is set to elevate its presence in outer space. The Department of Military Affairs recently presented a detailed strategy to senior figures of the Defence Ministry, with key stakeholders from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in attendance.

Officials informed ANI of the defence forces' intent to expand space-based assets and establish essential ground infrastructure. This initiative, following the recent approval of a significant space-based surveillance project, involves launching 52 satellites for various strategic objectives. Both state and private entities will be engaged in this expansive project.

Under the oversight of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Defence Space Agency is tasked with managing these new roles, focusing on an increase in space assets and their protection against diverse threats. These developments aim to strengthen India's monitoring capabilities, particularly along critical borders.

To accomplish these extensive goals, significant expansion plans are in place for the Defence Space Agency and related organizations. The agency is looking to enhance its capabilities, in line with recently approved defense initiatives focusing on both defensive and offensive capacities.

Highlighting space's evolving nature as "congested, contested, competitive, and commercial," CDS Gen Anil Chauhan recently called on military leaders to prioritize national interests in space. This includes fostering innovation and developing cutting-edge technology in collaboration with various stakeholders.

