Technology's Role in India’s March Towards a Developed Nation: Insights from Former ISRO Chief S Somanath

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the pivotal role of technology in shaping India's future during NIT Raipur's convocation. He emphasized the importance of overcoming failures, fostering innovation, and preparing students for a tech-driven world. Somanath urged students to address challenges in healthcare, cybersecurity, and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:42 IST
In an inspiring address at the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, former ISRO chairman S Somanath stressed the transformative impact of technology on India's future. Drawing from his ISRO tenure, he emphasized resilience and innovation in overcoming failures.

Somanath urged graduates to tackle critical challenges such as healthcare accessibility, the digital divide, and cybersecurity, all pivotal for India's aspirations of becoming a developed nation. His address resonated with the importance of continuous learning and adaptability amidst an evolving job market shaped by automation and AI.

He encouraged students to lead with integrity and social responsibility, integrating advancements like AI and quantum computing into societal solutions. Sanjay Kirloskar and Dr. Suresh Haware also attended, emphasizing education's role in societal betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

