Eutelsat Aims to Secure Italian Satellites Amid Starlink Rivalry
Eutelsat, a Franco-British satellite operator, is in discussions with Italy to provide secure satellite communications. This comes as Italy seeks alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink amid transatlantic tensions. The firm's potential involvement reflects Europe's intent to establish homegrown satellite options for independent, encrypted communications.
Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat is in discussions with the Italian government to provide secure satellite communications, a move that positions it as a competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink. Reuters reports Eutelsat's involvement, reflecting Europe's desire for independent satellite solutions amid geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.
Italy aims to ensure encrypted communications between government and defense officials in risky regions, and Eutelsat is among the prospective providers. Despite holding fewer satellites than Starlink, Eutelsat's shares have spiked amid talks with the EU over supplying internet to Ukraine.
Eutelsat, formed as an intergovernmental body in Italy and France, is now French-led and plans no immediate solutions as tensions rise with the U.S. over Ukraine defense. Italy's government has yet to finalize contracts with Musk's Starlink, amid criticism and potential national solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
