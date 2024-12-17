Congress Navigates Tentative Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
U.S. congressional negotiators have reached a preliminary agreement on a stopgap funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. This measure includes $100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion in economic support for farmers. It aims to ensure continuous government operations and aid provisions through March 14.
Representative Glenn Thompson, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, highlighted the importance of the $10 billion farmer aid, describing it as a promising initial step. This funding is intended to support farmers as they face the expiration of broad farm programs at year-end, ensuring access to essential credit.
The bill, which also funds disaster recovery from hurricanes and wildfires, aims to maintain government operations until March 14, pending approval from both the House and Senate. Success would lead to President Joe Biden signing it into law, thus averting imminent government shutdown risks.
