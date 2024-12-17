Congress Navigates Tentative Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown

In a crucial move to prevent a partial government shutdown, U.S. congressional negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a stopgap funding bill. The proposed legislation, which is expected on the House floor this week, includes $100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in economic aid for farmers.

Representative Glenn Thompson, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, highlighted the importance of the $10 billion farmer aid, describing it as a promising initial step. This funding is intended to support farmers as they face the expiration of broad farm programs at year-end, ensuring access to essential credit.

The bill, which also funds disaster recovery from hurricanes and wildfires, aims to maintain government operations until March 14, pending approval from both the House and Senate. Success would lead to President Joe Biden signing it into law, thus averting imminent government shutdown risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)