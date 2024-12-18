Left Menu

Kenya's Massive Power Outage: Facing Recurring Challenges

Kenya experienced a significant power outage affecting most of the nation, with electricity restored after six hours. The cause is unknown. Kenya Power serves over 9.6 million customers. The blackout impacted internet connectivity and neighboring Tanzania. It's the latest in a series of such outages over the year.

Kenya experienced a widespread power outage on Wednesday, impacting a large part of the nation. The outage lasted approximately six hours before electricity was restored, according to the country's primary utility provider, Kenya Power.

The incident, reported at 1:28 a.m. local time, remains unexplained, as confirmed by a statement from Kenya Power on social media platform X. By 7:35 a.m., service had resumed in affected regions.

This blackout is the latest in a series of power disruptions occurring over the past year in East Africa's largest economy, affecting not only electricity but also reducing internet connectivity across Kenya and Tanzania, as noted by Netblocks, a global internet access observatory.

