Security Forces Nab Five JMB Militants in Assam Crackdown
Security agencies in Assam have detained five affiliates of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a terrorist outfit, from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts. This action underscores intensified efforts to curb cross-border terrorism. More details are being awaited, as stated by a senior police official.
Updated: 18-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:32 IST
In a significant development, security forces in Assam have apprehended five individuals linked to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an organization known for its terrorist activities in Bangladesh.
According to a senior Assam police official, these arrests took place across two districts: four suspects were captured in Kokrajhar, while another was seized in Dhubri. This operation marks a strategic effort in combating cross-border terrorism.
Further information on the situation is still being gathered, and the specifics of the operation remain undisclosed pending further investigation.
