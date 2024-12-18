Security Forces Nab Five JMB Militants in Assam Crackdown

In a significant development, security forces in Assam have apprehended five individuals linked to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an organization known for its terrorist activities in Bangladesh.

According to a senior Assam police official, these arrests took place across two districts: four suspects were captured in Kokrajhar, while another was seized in Dhubri. This operation marks a strategic effort in combating cross-border terrorism.

Further information on the situation is still being gathered, and the specifics of the operation remain undisclosed pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)