Left Menu

Assam Attack Shocks Political Sphere: Dhubri MP Injured

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked with cricket bats by masked assailants in Assam's Nagaon district. While attending a party workers' meeting, he and his personal security officers were overpowered. Police have begun investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. Hussain sustained injuries but his condition is unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:12 IST
Assam Attack Shocks Political Sphere: Dhubri MP Injured
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Congress Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by unknown assailants in Rupohihat, Assam's Nagaon district, police confirm.

The attack unfolded during Hussain's attendance at a party workers' meeting, where he and his personal security officers were overpowered by individuals wielding cricket bats and covering their faces with black cloths.

While the PSOs attempted to shield the MP, they too were assaulted. Following the attack, Hussain was transported to a hospital, though his injuries remain unspecified. An investigation is underway as authorities search for the perpetrators who fled the scene. Intriguingly, Hussain secured the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat last year with a remarkable margin of over 10 lakh votes. His son, however, was recently defeated in a bypoll for the Samaguri assembly constituency, a seat his father held for five terms, amid reports of violence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025