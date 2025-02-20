Assam Attack Shocks Political Sphere: Dhubri MP Injured

In a shocking turn of events, Congress Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by unknown assailants in Rupohihat, Assam's Nagaon district, police confirm.

The attack unfolded during Hussain's attendance at a party workers' meeting, where he and his personal security officers were overpowered by individuals wielding cricket bats and covering their faces with black cloths.

While the PSOs attempted to shield the MP, they too were assaulted. Following the attack, Hussain was transported to a hospital, though his injuries remain unspecified. An investigation is underway as authorities search for the perpetrators who fled the scene. Intriguingly, Hussain secured the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat last year with a remarkable margin of over 10 lakh votes. His son, however, was recently defeated in a bypoll for the Samaguri assembly constituency, a seat his father held for five terms, amid reports of violence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)