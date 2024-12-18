Left Menu

Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision on NH-91

A significant vehicular pile-up occurred on NH-91 in Bulandshahr's Kotwali Dehat area, attributed to dense fog. Fortunately, no severe injuries were reported, though multiple individuals sustained minor harm. Officials are expected to provide additional details as the situation develops.

Updated: 18-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:14 IST
Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision on NH-91
Visual from the site. (Photo source: Bulandshahr Police). Image Credit: ANI
In a chaotic scene on Wednesday, multiple vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr. The early morning crash was due to severely limited visibility caused by a thick blanket of fog, according to local authorities.

Witnesses at the scene reported that several people sustained minor injuries as a result of the pile-up, which involved a range of vehicles from cars to larger transport trucks.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working in challenging conditions amid the dense fog. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with more information expected to be released to the public soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

