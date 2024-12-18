Left Menu

Pramerica Life Partners with Policybazaar to Revolutionize ULIPs

Pramerica Life Insurance collaborates with Policybazaar to enhance its ULIP offerings, launching the Pramerica Life NextGen Pension Plan and Pramerica Life Smart Invest 1UP. These plans aim to empower individuals with retirement and wealth-building options. The partnership reflects a commitment to customer-centric, innovative financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:57 IST

Gurugram, December 18, 2024 – In a strategic move to boost its Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), Pramerica Life Insurance has partnered with Policybazaar, a reputed digital insurance marketplace. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Pramerica's strategy, unveiling two innovative products: Pramerica Life NextGen Pension Plan and Pramerica Life Smart Invest 1UP.

The newly launched ULIPs are engineered to empower policyholders with comprehensive wealth-building and retirement planning tools. Leveraging Policybazaar's deep market insights, the insurance provider seeks to cater to the evolving financial landscape while offering unparalleled customer benefits.

These innovative plans promise zero premium allocation and policy administration charges, guaranteed additions, and tax benefits. Pramerica Life's leadership emphasizes the importance of addressing financial security during retirement, aligning with Policybazaar's mission to provide tailored financial solutions to customers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

