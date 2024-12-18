Delhi Suffers Foggy Weather Amid Western Disturbances
Delhi experiences thick fog due to western disturbances, with expectations for the trend to continue. IMD's Dr. Soma Sen Roy attributes the fog to moisture from the Bay of Bengal and predicts falling temperatures across north India as disturbances shift, potentially intensifying cold wave conditions.
Delhi is enveloped in thick fog due to ongoing western disturbances, warns Dr. Soma Sen Roy, an IMD scientist, as the hazy weather is likely to cling to the nation's capital. The conditions, catalyzed by increased moisture and calm winds, herald a drop in minimum temperatures.
Dr. Roy pointed out that these disturbances, having drawn moisture predominantly from the Bay of Bengal, are yet to induce significant rainfall. The resultant low-level cyclonic circulation has brought forth fog and milder temperatures, although forecasts anticipate moderate to dense fog over the next couple of days.
As the disturbances move east, the northwesterly winds looming over the western Himalayas are expected to cause temperatures to dip by two degrees Celsius across north India, intensifying cold wave conditions. Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with visibility challenges and a minimum temperature drop to 5 degrees Celsius.
