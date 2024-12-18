Left Menu

EU Greenlights €3 Billion Hydrogen Initiative

The European Commission has approved a €3 billion German-Dutch scheme to enhance the global production of renewable hydrogen and clean fuels. The initiative seeks to establish 1.875 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, with competitive bidding set to commence in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Netherlands

The European Commission announced its approval of a substantial €3 billion ($3.15 billion) scheme launched by Germany and the Netherlands to amplify international production of renewable hydrogen and other clean fuels.

This ambitious project is set to achieve an impressive 1.875 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, with competitive bidding poised to begin in 2025.

These moves underscore a growing European commitment to cleaner energy alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

