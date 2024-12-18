EU Greenlights €3 Billion Hydrogen Initiative

The European Commission announced its approval of a substantial €3 billion ($3.15 billion) scheme launched by Germany and the Netherlands to amplify international production of renewable hydrogen and other clean fuels.

This ambitious project is set to achieve an impressive 1.875 gigawatts of electrolysis capacity, with competitive bidding poised to begin in 2025.

These moves underscore a growing European commitment to cleaner energy alternatives.

