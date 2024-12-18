Shimla's Christ Church Shines Anew for the Festive Season

Shimla's iconic Christ Church, a symbol of historical and spiritual significance, has undergone a significant makeover just in time for Christmas. The church, renowned for its neo-Gothic architecture, now shines with a fresh facade and enhanced lighting, promising to attract tourists and worshippers alike during the festive season.

According to Vinita Roy, the priest-in-charge, the extensive renovation efforts aimed to restore the church to its former glory. 'The interiors were in a detrimental state, but after more than two years of renovation, we've breathed new life into this spiritual beacon,' Roy said, highlighting the use of premium-quality materials to ensure durability.

The restoration project was a collective endeavor, relying on the congregation's support. Roy noted, 'Our community played a pivotal role, making generous contributions that enabled us to revive the church's beauty, including the repair of the long-nonfunctional tower clock.'

Amidst ongoing renovations, the exterior lighting, facilitated by municipal authorities, stands out as a transformative feature. 'The lighting highlights the church's facade beautifully at night,, Roy added, emphasizing the visual impact.

December is a lively month for the church, with a variety of events planned to maximize the festive spirit. Roy outlines activities like carol singing, children's programs, and worship services, all culminating in a grand Christmas celebration on December 24 and 25. 'We are hoping for snowfall, a symbol of blessing, on this occasion,' she shared, expressing an optimistic outlook.

The renovations have already begun to draw visitors. Tourists, like Prabhakar, appreciate the church's revamped appearance, noting its enhanced charm and photogenic allure. As Shimla braces for Christmas, the renewed Christ Church stands as a beacon of renewal, hope, and spiritual devotion.

