Power Struggle: Bijlee Panchayats Protest UP Discom Privatization

Bijlee panchayats are being organized to protest the UP Power Corporation's decision to privatize two discoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:57 IST
Protests are emerging against the UP Power Corporation's decision to privatize two distribution companies. An official spokesperson for the Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti UP confirmed the organization of Bijlee panchayats to oppose the move.

The official emphasized the decision's adverse effects on consumers, highlighting their central role in the ongoing agitation. 'The panchayat is meant to associate the biggest stakeholder consumer in our agitation against privatisation,' said Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers' Federation and convenor of the Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti UP.

Future strategies to combat this action are still under discussion, according to Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

