Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sagma launches One Time Settlement scheme for consumers of MeECL

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday launched the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the consumers of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) in the presence of Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal. Launching the scheme, the chief minister said that close to 45,000 consumers would benefit from the scheme and over Rs 26 Crore of surcharges and penalties will be waived.

"The consumers will have to pay the principal amount of 40 percent and the remaining 60 percent in five equal instalments without interest," he said at the launch. He also urged consumers to take advantage of the scheme and avail the benefits being extended by the government. He said that the intervention was taken by the government to reduce the burden on the consumers, who have not cleared the electricity dues.

The OTS Scheme 2025 is applicable for "Domestic Low Tension (DLT)" and "Kutir Jyoti/ BPL" consumers having declared load of five kilo watt and below for disconnected consumers due to non-payment, to recover long outstanding dues of electricity bills. The One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, 2025 will be effective till March 31, 2025. Only disconnected consumers are eligible to apply for OTS Scheme 2025 and avail the benefit.

The total consumers outstanding dues is to the tune of Rs 119 Crore. On the occasion, the CM also launched six maintenance vehicles on a pilot basis, which will be used by linesmen and maintenance workers of MeECL to safely and quickly access the power lines at various heights and locations.

"MePDCL have been using conventional vehicles and ladders for the restoration works till date. These vehicles equipped with hydraulic lift will ensure that linesmen can speed up the maintenance services and reduce the outage period of electricity," he said. The total cost of procurement of the vehicles is Rs 1.48 crore.

The chief minister further informed that this year there will be no scheduled load shedding. He lauded the department for different interventions being taken to reform the MeECL to provide better services. "AT&C losses have come down to less than 18 percent," he added.

He also informed that the government is trying to stabilize power distribution in rural areas, including establishment of new substations. He said that the process will begin next month with establishment of 10 new sub stations. (ANI)

