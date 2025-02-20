Left Menu

OFGEM Mandates Tariff Changes to Benefit Energy Consumers

OFGEM has required energy suppliers to offer tariffs with low or no standing charges, allowing customers to pay costs as part of the unit rate. This change aims to give consumers more flexibility and potentially lower their energy bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:59 IST
OFGEM Mandates Tariff Changes to Benefit Energy Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK energy regulator OFGEM has made a significant move in favor of consumers by mandating that energy suppliers provide tariff options with low or no standing charges. This decision is expected to offer greater flexibility to customers, enabling them to manage their energy costs more effectively.

By allowing consumers to choose tariffs where standing charges are integrated into the unit rate, OFGEM is aiming to provide options that could potentially lower energy bills. This regulation change is seen as a positive step amidst the ongoing discussions about energy affordability and consumer rights.

Energy suppliers will now need to comply with these new guidelines, which reflect a continued effort by OFGEM to balance market demands with consumer needs. The move is being closely monitored by industry experts and consumer groups alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025