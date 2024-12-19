Shutdown Averted: Comprehensive Spending Bill Unveiled

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress has unveiled a comprehensive temporary spending bill aimed at keeping federal agencies funded through March 14, thereby averting a looming government shutdown set for Saturday. The bill spans 1,547 pages and includes various non-spending provisions.

Notably, the legislation continues funding for U.S. military and domestic agencies at current levels, allocates $25 million for U.S. Supreme Court security, and provides $100 billion in disaster relief. It also proposes a 3.8% pay raise for lawmakers, ending a longstanding salary freeze.

Additionally, the bill addresses several regulatory matters, including new restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers, support for child cancer treatment research, and measures to tackle 'deepfake' pornography. It also focuses on agricultural aid, consumer privacy, and wireless technology advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)