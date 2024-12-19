Left Menu

Shutdown Averted: Comprehensive Spending Bill Unveiled

In a bid to prevent a government shutdown, U.S. Congress leaders have devised a spending bill to maintain federal operations until March 14. The comprehensive 1,547-page document also includes provisions unrelated to spending, such as pay raises for lawmakers, disaster relief, and regulations on health and technology.

Updated: 19-12-2024 02:19 IST
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress has unveiled a comprehensive temporary spending bill aimed at keeping federal agencies funded through March 14, thereby averting a looming government shutdown set for Saturday. The bill spans 1,547 pages and includes various non-spending provisions.

Notably, the legislation continues funding for U.S. military and domestic agencies at current levels, allocates $25 million for U.S. Supreme Court security, and provides $100 billion in disaster relief. It also proposes a 3.8% pay raise for lawmakers, ending a longstanding salary freeze.

Additionally, the bill addresses several regulatory matters, including new restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers, support for child cancer treatment research, and measures to tackle 'deepfake' pornography. It also focuses on agricultural aid, consumer privacy, and wireless technology advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

