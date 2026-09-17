U.S. Sanctions Bill Targets Russia Amid Kyiv Attacks

Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, leaving more than two dozen injured, officials reported Thursday. This assault came shortly after the U.S. Congress passed significant sanctions legislation aimed at Russia, escalating economic pressures over its military invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a significant sanctions bill orchestrated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, designed to intensify economic pressure on Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the bill, viewing it as a pivotal tool in compelling Russia to cease its aggression in a conflict now entering its fifth year.

Amid increasing Russian air assaults, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 18 injuries, including two children, as damage hit four city districts. Meanwhile, Ukraine has retaliated with its own attacks on Russian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt Moscow's war footing.