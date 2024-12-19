Volkswagen's Strategic Restructuring with Labour Unions

Volkswagen is approaching an agreement with labor unions aimed at restructuring its operations in Germany without shutting down factories, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that the management is prepared to keep the facilities operational and extend job security until 2030. This will be in exchange for employees foregoing bonus payments.

The restructuring also involves cost-cutting measures such as relocating the production of the Golf hatchback from the Wolfsburg factory in Germany to Mexico. Additionally, the sources revealed that Volkswagen plans to end the production of VW-branded electric vehicles in Zwickau, as a strategy to reduce capacity.

These decisions are part of Volkswagen's broader strategy to maintain its competitive edge while preserving jobs, aligning with its long-term commitment to the German workforce and market sustainability.

