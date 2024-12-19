Volkswagen's Ongoing Plant Closure Talks with Labour Unions: A Struggle for Agreement

Volkswagen and labour unions are locked in ongoing negotiations that have already extended into Thursday, as both parties try to avoid looming massive strikes. The talks, which started on Monday, are aimed at reaching an agreement before Christmas, amidst disputes over plant closures and pay cuts.

According to insiders, around 100,000 workers have demonstrated in protest of Volkswagen's proposed wage cuts and capacity reductions. This unprecedented unrest marks the largest strikes in the company's history, with a potential for escalation should the discussions falter.

The negotiation landscape remains tense, with plant closures being a major sticking point. Labour unions adamantly oppose shutdowns, while Volkswagen is tackling lean demand, escalating costs, and fierce competition, making concessions essential. Despite challenges, Bloomberg hints at a possible breakthrough, with Volkswagen considering job security extensions in return for workers forfeiting bonuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)