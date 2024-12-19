Left Menu

European Stocks Plummet Amid Federal Reserve Announcement

European stocks saw their largest drop in five weeks as the Federal Reserve announced plans for a slower pace of interest rate cuts next year. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell, influenced by declines in major U.S. indexes. Investors reacted by selling off equities and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:45 IST
European Stocks Plummet Amid Federal Reserve Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks tumbled sharply on Thursday, marking their biggest percentage drop in five weeks, as the Federal Reserve indicated it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts next year. This prompted investors to offload riskier assets like equities and commodities.

The STOXX 600, a key index tracking Europe's largest companies, fell 1.2% by 0809 GMT. U.S. stocks also experienced a significant decline on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's expected rate cut, coupled with warnings that further cuts depend on progress in taming inflation.

Government bond yields in both the U.S. and Europe surged, and oil and metals prices fell due to a robust dollar. European technology stocks were hit hard, dropping 1.9% after losses in large-cap tech giants on Wall Street. Traders are now focused on the upcoming Bank of England rate decision, with the FTSE 100 also down 1.2% amid a broader market selloff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024