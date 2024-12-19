Left Menu

Boosting Rural Economy: Tripura's Paddy Procurement Initiative

Tripura's government has begun a month-long paddy procurement process with a target of 21,000 MT at Rs 23 per kg. The initiative, aimed at supporting marginalized farmers and boosting the rural economy, highlights financial assistance and the PM-Kishan scheme's benefits despite September floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:37 IST
Boosting Rural Economy: Tripura's Paddy Procurement Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has kick-started a significant paddy procurement initiative, spearheaded by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath. This month-long process commenced in Madhabari, West Tripura district, with a set target to procure 21,000 MT of paddy directly from farmers at a minimum support price of Rs 23 per kg across 51 centers.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to uplifting the rural economy and supporting marginalized farmers, a gap left unaddressed by the previous regime. Since 2018, Rs 397 crore has been spent on paddy procurement benefitting over 1,07,000 farmers, as emphasized by Chowdhury, amid challenges posed by recent floods.

Minister Nath urged farmers to maximize land utilization due to the state's limited cultivable land, while lauding the PM-Kishan scheme's impact on farmer incomes, which have risen significantly since the BJP's local ascent. Assurance was also given for financial aid to those affected by September's floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024