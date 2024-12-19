Boosting Rural Economy: Tripura's Paddy Procurement Initiative

The Tripura government has kick-started a significant paddy procurement initiative, spearheaded by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath. This month-long process commenced in Madhabari, West Tripura district, with a set target to procure 21,000 MT of paddy directly from farmers at a minimum support price of Rs 23 per kg across 51 centers.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to uplifting the rural economy and supporting marginalized farmers, a gap left unaddressed by the previous regime. Since 2018, Rs 397 crore has been spent on paddy procurement benefitting over 1,07,000 farmers, as emphasized by Chowdhury, amid challenges posed by recent floods.

Minister Nath urged farmers to maximize land utilization due to the state's limited cultivable land, while lauding the PM-Kishan scheme's impact on farmer incomes, which have risen significantly since the BJP's local ascent. Assurance was also given for financial aid to those affected by September's floods.

