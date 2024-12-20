Left Menu

Delhi High Court Refuses Petition to Classify Ram Temple Trust as Public Authority

The Delhi High Court declined a petition challenging the Central Information Commission's decision against classifying the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public authority. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Trust representatives argued the Trust's autonomy, leading the court to send the case back to the CIC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:18 IST
Delhi High Court Refuses Petition to Classify Ram Temple Trust as Public Authority
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to designate the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public authority. The petition, brought forward by Neeraj Kumar, contested the Central Information Commission's (CIC) previous ruling from July 2022, which denied release of information regarding the Trust's Chief Public Information Officer and First Appellate Authority.

The petitioner's attempts to acquire similar information through an RTI request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) were also unsuccessful, as the Ministry contended that the Trust does not meet the criteria of being owned, controlled, or financed by the government, thereby excluding it from the definition of a public authority. Represented by noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Kumar sought the Delhi High Court's intervention to reverse the CIC's ruling.

Justice Sanjeev Narula presided over the hearing, with opposition from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust. Advocates Chetan Sharma and Nishant Gautam argued that the Trust operates independently and should maintain its current status. Ultimately, the court refrained from any intervention, instead directing the parties to present their arguments to the CIC for further consideration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024