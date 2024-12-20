Left Menu

RBI Fines Manappuram Finance Rs 20 Lakh for KYC Norms Violation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Manappuram Finance Rs 20 lakh for failing to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The non-banking financial company did not verify customers' PANs and issued multiple identification codes instead of a unique one for each customer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Manappuram Finance due to non-compliance with specific provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The action followed a statutory inspection referencing the company's financial position as of March 31, 2023.

Following the inspection, RBI issued a notice to Manappuram Finance and reviewed their explanation. However, the bank found that the company failed to verify customer PANs using the issuing authority's verification facility upon customer acceptance and assigned multiple identification codes to certain customers, contravening the requirement of a Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC).

The penalty, imposed by an RBI order dated December 16, highlights deficiencies in regulatory compliance. RBI clarified that this action should not be seen as a stance on the legitimacy of any transaction or agreement made by Manappuram Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024