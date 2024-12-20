Left Menu

Swift Air Force Rescue Saves Injured Paramilitary Personnel in Sikkim

The Indian Air Force's swift response rescued 12 injured paramilitary personnel in Sikkim after a vehicle accident. Cheetah and Mi-17 helicopters were deployed to airlift them to safety at a military hospital. All individuals are now stable and further details are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force executed rapid rescue operations on Friday to evacuate 12 paramilitary personnel following a vehicle accident near Juluk in the Sikkim sector, according to officials.

Defence officials reported that the Eastern Air Command mobilized Cheetah helicopters to the Juluk helipad and Mi-17 helicopters from Gangtok for the mission. The injured were transported to a military hospital in Bengdubi near Bagdogra.

All evacuated personnel are currently out of danger. The helipad at Juluk is notably small and located at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet, demanding precision in the operation. Further details are yet to be released. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

