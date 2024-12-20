NCW Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misconduct

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed significant concern regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged inappropriate conduct towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak. In an official statement, the NCW emphasized the crucial need to maintain respect, equality, and dignity within the parliamentary sphere, viewing this incident as a breach of these principles and an affront to the rights of female Members of Parliament.

On its own initiative, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called on the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to address the matter decisively. Reports and Konyak's statement in the Rajya Sabha describe an 'alarming incident' where Gandhi allegedly acted in a manner that Konyak deemed disrespectful, involving loud speech and excessive proximity that left her uncomfortable.

The situation sparked unprecedented scenes in Parliament, with simultaneous opposition and BJP-led NDA protests leading to confrontations. Allegations from senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of being pushed were countered by BJP claims of two members injured. Complaints filed against Gandhi included charges of causing harm and intimidation, although Delhi Police later revised them, dropping the 'attempt to murder' charge, while inquiries continue on both sides. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)