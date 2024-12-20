Left Menu

NCW Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misconduct

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised concerns over Rahul Gandhi's alleged misconduct towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak. NCW urges Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leaders to ensure accountability, describing the incident as a disrespect towards female MPs. Parallel protests in Parliament resulted in opposition alleging action against Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:19 IST
NCW Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misconduct
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed significant concern regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged inappropriate conduct towards Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak. In an official statement, the NCW emphasized the crucial need to maintain respect, equality, and dignity within the parliamentary sphere, viewing this incident as a breach of these principles and an affront to the rights of female Members of Parliament. 

On its own initiative, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called on the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to address the matter decisively. Reports and Konyak's statement in the Rajya Sabha describe an 'alarming incident' where Gandhi allegedly acted in a manner that Konyak deemed disrespectful, involving loud speech and excessive proximity that left her uncomfortable. 

The situation sparked unprecedented scenes in Parliament, with simultaneous opposition and BJP-led NDA protests leading to confrontations. Allegations from senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of being pushed were countered by BJP claims of two members injured. Complaints filed against Gandhi included charges of causing harm and intimidation, although Delhi Police later revised them, dropping the 'attempt to murder' charge, while inquiries continue on both sides. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024