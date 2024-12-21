Senate Boosts Social Security for Millions, Amidst Trust Fund Concerns

The Senate approved a significant legislative measure early Saturday aimed at enhancing Social Security benefits for millions of former public sector workers, marking a legislative triumph in the final days of the congressional session.

The bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act is set to remove long-standing benefit reductions impacting nearly 3 million retirees in public service jobs, such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers. While advocates hail the move for correcting an inherent inequality, critics warn of hastening the insolvency of the Social Security Trust Funds by approximately six months, adding USD 195 billion to federal deficits over ten years.

Despite the potential financial burden, supporters including key Democrats and a faction of Republicans, deem the act necessary to ensure deserving public servants receive their rightful benefits. However, others voice concerns regarding the sustainability of the broader Social Security program.

