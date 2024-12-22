Russia plans to commence humanitarian electricity supplies to Abkhazia, the breakaway Georgian region allied with Moscow, starting Monday. Local officials reported the severe electricity deficits, typical during Abkhazia's winter, occurred this year following early December's low water levels triggering an emergency shutdown at the Enguri hydroelectric dam.

Amid looming power shortages, Abkhazia appealed for Russian aid, citing a looming 'humanitarian catastrophe.' According to Interfax, Abkhazia's self-styled president, Badra Gunba, acknowledged the imminent humanitarian electricity transfer by Russia as a critical form of support to the republic.

The daily electricity shutdowns will now be reduced to four hours, down from the prior harsh 9-11 hours, state energy company Chernomorenergo announced. While officials in Russia, including the Energy Ministry and InterRAO, have not commented, this initiative underscores Moscow's enduring support for Abkhazia post-Soviet Union era and following the 2008 conflict with Georgia.

