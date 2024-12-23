Bank of America Faces Regulatory Challenge: Cease and Desist Order Issued

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has taken a significant regulatory action against Bank of America Corp, issuing a cease and desist order. The action is in response to identified deficiencies in the bank's adherence to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), a crucial financial regulation aimed at preventing financial crimes like money laundering.

According to the order, Bank of America must undertake corrective actions to rectify the identified compliance shortcomings within its systems and processes. Failure to do so could result in substantial penalties and further regulatory scrutiny.

This move underscores the OCC's commitment to ensuring that financial institutions adhere strictly to compliance standards. Bank of America has been tasked with implementing the necessary changes promptly to meet the regulatory requirements and improve its compliance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)