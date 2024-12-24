Indonesia and ILO Partner to Boost Emergency Employment and Recovery in Palestine

In a landmark agreement, the Government of Indonesia and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have formalized a partnership to provide critical support to the recovery phase of the ILO’s Emergency Response Programme in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to addressing the urgent needs of Palestinian communities affected by the ongoing crisis.

Indonesia’s proactive involvement reflects its broader commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, positioning the country as a key player in global peace and development efforts. The partnership with the ILO highlights a model of effective international collaboration aimed at tackling complex humanitarian challenges, ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

Key Financial Contribution and Program Objectives

Under the terms of the agreement, Indonesia has pledged a grant of IDR 8.15 billion (approximately USD 500,000) to fund emergency employment initiatives aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. The program will prioritize employment-intensive investment projects that provide immediate relief to affected communities. These efforts will include the restoration of essential infrastructure, waste management, and the provision of paramedic care, all crucial to the region’s recovery.

The ILO’s Emergency Response Programme will also focus on creating temporary, decent jobs, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women and youth. These opportunities will primarily be in key sectors like waste management and public health, aimed at both meeting immediate needs and promoting long-term economic stability in the region.

Peter Van Rooij, Director of Multilateral Partnerships and Development Cooperation at the ILO, expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s involvement: “This partnership marks a significant step towards rebuilding livelihoods and restoring critical services in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We are grateful for Indonesia’s generosity and commitment to this cause. As an emerging partner from the Global South, this contribution is grandly appreciated.”

Key Components of the Partnership

The collaboration between Indonesia and the ILO includes several important components designed to provide both immediate relief and long-term solutions for the region:

Employment-Intensive Investment Programs (EIIP): These programs will create short-term, decent jobs focused on urgent needs such as infrastructure repair and public services. This approach will help provide economic opportunities while simultaneously rebuilding essential services for Palestinian communities.

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Training: The partnership will offer training to workers involved in solid waste management and paramedic care, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to perform their tasks safely and effectively.

Capacity Building: Strengthening the capacity of national stakeholders, including local authorities and service providers, will be crucial for ensuring the sustainability of recovery initiatives and empowering local actors to lead future efforts.

This initiative aligns with the ILO’s Decent Work Country Programme for Palestine and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, further solidifying both parties' commitment to sustainable development and the promotion of decent work opportunities.

A Vital Element of the ILO’s Emergency Response Plan

This agreement also forms a key part of the ILO’s three-phase Emergency Response Plan for Palestine, which focuses on providing immediate relief, reviewing ongoing needs, and supporting long-term recovery. By combining Indonesia’s financial contribution with the ILO’s expertise and resources, this partnership is set to provide immediate relief to vulnerable populations while laying the groundwork for greater resilience and stability in the future.

Indonesia’s Growing Role in Global Development Cooperation

Indonesia’s contribution underscores the country’s increasing influence in international development and humanitarian support. As a rising partner from the Global South, Indonesia continues to advocate for a coordinated global response to crises, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development, peace, and prosperity in regions facing complex challenges.

With this agreement, the ILO and Indonesia are taking an important step toward rebuilding Palestine’s communities, restoring critical services, and creating sustainable opportunities for the future.