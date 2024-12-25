Left Menu

"Educated women should not be confined to their homes": Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, the Chief Minister felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST
"Educated women should not be confined to their homes": Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities. Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, the Chief Minister felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems, officials said.

According to a release, CM Chandrababu told the officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Chandrababu Naidu said that educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them. He expressed serious concern that several educated women are still remaining at home and felt that they would get employment if work-from-home could be brought closer to them. Women are very efficient and talented but are confining themselves to their homes due to certain family issues and responsibilities, the Chief Minister said. If proper opportunities are provided to such women economic activity will grow, he added.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set a target to bring into existence coworking centres by the end of December 2025 and these centres will be set up at government and private buildings depending on the availability of space. Till now, 22 lakh square feet of space has been identified for the purpose in both government and private buildings in different parts of the State, the officers informed CM Chandrababu. The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify the necessities of those who are on work-from-home. He also said that necessary buildings be identified at least in five places for establishing the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs. Also, the education institutions and industries in those areas be interlinked to these Innovation Hubs, the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024