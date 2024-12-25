"Educated women should not be confined to their homes": Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities. Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, the Chief Minister felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems, officials said.

According to a release, CM Chandrababu told the officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Chandrababu Naidu said that educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them. He expressed serious concern that several educated women are still remaining at home and felt that they would get employment if work-from-home could be brought closer to them. Women are very efficient and talented but are confining themselves to their homes due to certain family issues and responsibilities, the Chief Minister said. If proper opportunities are provided to such women economic activity will grow, he added.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set a target to bring into existence coworking centres by the end of December 2025 and these centres will be set up at government and private buildings depending on the availability of space. Till now, 22 lakh square feet of space has been identified for the purpose in both government and private buildings in different parts of the State, the officers informed CM Chandrababu. The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify the necessities of those who are on work-from-home. He also said that necessary buildings be identified at least in five places for establishing the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs. Also, the education institutions and industries in those areas be interlinked to these Innovation Hubs, the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

