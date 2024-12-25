Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Bus fell into ditch in Bhimtal, several passengers injured

Several people were injured after a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several people were injured after a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday, officials said. As per the officials, the bus belongs to Roadways and was going from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people travelling on the bus.

Following receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway. "Today, on 25 December 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Nainital that a roadways bus has crashed near Bhimtal, on which the rescue teams of SDRF have left for the spot from Post Nainital and Khairna," SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

