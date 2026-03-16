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Shubman Gill Targets World Cup Redemption in 2024

Shubman Gill, India's ODI captain, aims for World Cup victory after a narrow miss in 2023. With back-to-back T20 wins, hopes are high for the 50-overs format taking place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia next year. Team spirit remains strong under the leadership of both Gill and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:35 IST
Shubman Gill Targets World Cup Redemption in 2024
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India's cricket team is setting its sights on a World Cup win in 2024 after a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 final. ODI captain Shubman Gill expressed determination to clinch the title, aiming to secure victory in the tournament scheduled for South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia next year.

Speaking at a cricket board awards ceremony, Gill noted, "We felt so close last time." Meanwhile, T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasized the momentum gained from recent triumphs, including a 2024 T20 World Cup win and the women's first ODI World Cup title.

In both men's and women's cricket, India's successes have ignited inspiration, with Yadav stating, "Now, there is no looking back." With a taste of victory, the team aims to amass more ICC trophies going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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