Defence Ministry launches 'Rashtraparv' website, mobile app for citizens

The Ministry of Defence has launched the 'Rashtraparv' website and mobile app to provide citizens with easy access to information about national festivals organised by the ministry. Speaking at the launch event, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh explained that the platform is designed to offer people a convenient way to stay informed about various national events and celebrations.

"The Defence Ministry has launched this new website and mobile app to provide citizens with information about all the national festivals organised by the Ministry of Defence," Singh said. "The website and mobile app will provide complete convenience and information at their fingertips related to these national festivals."

The initiative aims to keep the public informed about the events, ensuring they have all the necessary details to participate or learn more about the national celebrations facilitated by the Defence Ministry. The platform will offer a user-friendly experience, ensuring accessibility and real-time updates for users. Through the 'Rashtraparv' website and app, citizens will be able to stay connected with activities organised by the ministry, further fostering national pride and participation in the country's significant events.

Meanwhile, amid the growing air power of China and Pakistan and the shortage of fighter aircraft faced by the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry has formed a high-level committee under Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to assess the overall capability development of the service through indigenous design, development, and acquisition projects. Government officials told ANI that the committee was formed after the Indian Air Force made detailed presentations to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Air Force Commanders' Conference last month in the national capital.

During the conference, top Defence Ministry officials were briefed about the futuristic combat aircraft requirements and the gaps that need to be filled in the capability the force aims to develop in the coming years to tackle the threat perception faced on both fronts. The officials said the committee includes other senior members of the Defence Ministry, including the Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjeev Kumar; Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat; and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal T. Singh, who serves as the committee's member secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)