Miracle baby of the tsunami: A story of hope and resilience

Twenty years ago, on December 26, 2004, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands faced one of the deadliest natural disasters in history - the Indian Ocean tsunami. Amid the chaos and devastation, a story of hope emerged aboard the rescue ship INS Gadival, which was evacuating survivors from the islands. On the third day of the Tsunami being December 29, 2004, a baby girl was born on the ship, being the symbol of life and resilience amidst unprecedented tragedy. Her mother, a young woman rescued from the calamity, went into labour as the ship made its way through the choppy waters, laden with survivors. With no medical facilities on board, the crew and fellow evacuees rallied together to assist in the delivery. Against all odds, the baby girl was born safely, her first cries echoing through the decks of a ship brimming with both despair and hope.

Today, the "Miracle Baby of the Tsunami" has grown into a vibrant young woman, embodying the spirit of survival and renewal. Speaking to our correspondent, she shared her journey. "My mother always says I was born to remind people that even in the darkest times, there is light. I carry that hope in everything I do," she said. Her mother, recalls the moment vividly. "I was terrified and grieving the loss of everything we had, but her birth gave me strength to go on. The sailors and everyone on board treated her like a blessing - they called her the 'ocean's gift.'"

As the islands mark two decades since the disaster, this young woman's story is a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. Now, Glory is a graduate student of JNRM College in Sri Vijaya Puram and she wants to become a Navy Officer and serve the country with pride.

While the scars of the 2004 tsunami remain, stories like hers remind the world that hope and life can emerge even from the greatest tragedies. (ANI)

